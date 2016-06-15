Can I Take Lipstick on a Plane?

ANSWER:

You can take lipstick on a plane.

More Info: You may carry solid lipstick and solid lip balms onto an airplane in the United States without a zip top, plastic bag. Lip glosses may only be in carry-on baggage if the container is less than 100ml/3.3oz and inside a one-quart, zip-top, plastic bag.

Solid Cosmetics Are Allowed

On August 13, 2006, the Transportation Security Administration specifically clarified in a press release that solid lipsticks are permitted. Airport securities allow any cosmetics that are solid, such as deodorant sticks or powdered make-up, and these solids do not have to be in containers less than 100ml/3.3oz or in a one-quart, zip-top, plastic bag. However, cosmetics that are glosses, gels, or creams do have to be in containers less than 100ml/3.3oz and in a one-quart, zip-top, plastic bag.

Some travelers have reported on blogs and forums that their solid cosmetics were confiscated by airport security, even after the August 13, 2006 press release. These instances perpetuate the myth that lipsticks are not allowed on planes. Anyone who would like to take extra precautions to ensure that a lipstick is not wrongfully confiscated could put the lipstick in a one-quart, zip-top, plastic bag, even though it is not technically required.

